Last Update December 18, 2016

McDavid scores in shootout to lift Oilers over Lightning 3-2

By | Associated Press
    Tampa Bay Lightning's Alex Killorn (17) and Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) battle in the corner during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Tampa Bay Lightning's Slater Koekkoek (29) and Edmonton Oilers' Matt Hendricks (23) crash into goalie Ben Bishop (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

EDMONTON, Alberta – Connor McDavid scored the decisive goal in the shootout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Saturday night.

Milan Lucic and Leon Draisaitl scored in regulation for the Oilers, and Jonathan Drouin and Tyler Johnson had goals for the Lightning. Tampa Bay has lost two in a row and five of six.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves for the Oilers and then turned away Brian Boyle in the third round of the shootout to end it.

Tampa Bay's Ben Bishop stopped 30 shots.