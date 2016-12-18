McDavid scores in shootout to lift Oilers over Lightning 3-2

next Image 1 of 3

Connor McDavid scored the decisive goal in the shootout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Saturday night.

Milan Lucic and Leon Draisaitl scored in regulation for the Oilers, and Jonathan Drouin and Tyler Johnson had goals for the Lightning. Tampa Bay has lost two in a row and five of six.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves for the Oilers and then turned away Brian Boyle in the third round of the shootout to end it.

Tampa Bay's Ben Bishop stopped 30 shots.