McCarthy: Packers WR Montgomery has 'cleared a hurdle' in recovery

Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Ty Montgomery is back at practice. On Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy seemed to be encouraged with Montgomery's recovery from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for the past six games.

The Packers were 6-0 when Montgomery last played. They have gone 2-4 since his injury. The third-round draft pick wasn't a game-breaker, but Green Bay was using him in a multitude of ways. Combining his receptions, rush attempts and kick returns, he had 25 touches for 368 all-purpose yards in six games (61.3 yards per game). He also caught two touchdown passes.

Wide receivers Randall Cobb, James Jones and Davante Adams have struggled to make a consistent impact. The Packers shouldn't expect Montgomery to be the team's offensive savior when he returns, but the rookie may provide a little bit of the spark Green Bay has been missing.