Maximum Security eyeing New Jersey events for return to track, horse's owner says

Maximum Security, the horse disqualified at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, soon may be returning to the track.

The animal’s owner said Sunday the horse may compete in two New Jersey races this summer.

Gary West told Blood Horse in an email that the Belmont Stakes was not being eyed as the horse’s next race, which means a rematch against the Preakness winner, War of Will, will have to wait.

“We are not looking at the Belmont because [trainer Jason Servis] says Maximum Security needs more time to fully recover,” West told the horse racing website. “We care a lot about our horses, and therefore we let them tell us when they are ready to run. Our ultimate goal is to give Maximum Security the opportunity to be 3-year-old champion, and everything we do will be to that end.”

West added: “The Haskell is our next primary goal, but he may have a prep before then, possibly in the Pegasus.”

The Pegasus Stakes and the Haskell are set to take place at New Jersey’s Monmouth Park. The Pegasus Stakes takes place June 16 and the Haskell takes place July 20.

West said he looked forward to Maximum Security racing War of Will at the Haskell.

“We hope War of Will shows up in the Haskell because that would be an extremely high visibility race and a ‘rematch’ would be great for racing,” West told Blood Horse.

It’s unclear whether War of Will would participate in the Haskell.

War of Will won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.