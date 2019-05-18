War Of Will first at finish line in Preakness Stakes

War Of Will finished first at the Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

PREAKNESS STAKES WILL TAKE PLACE WITHOUT KENTUCKY DERBY WINNER FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 23 YEARS

It was a most unusual Preakness, in that it was the first not to include a Kentucky Derby winner in 23 years. The first-place finisher in that race, Maximum Security, was disqualified, and the designated winner, Country House, did not run in the Preakness because of health reasons. That meant no contender for the Triple Crown.

