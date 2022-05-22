Mavs hit with $100K fine after third 'bench decorum' violation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks received their third fine over a "bench decorum" violation from the NBA.

Dallas’ latest run-in with the rulebook stems from Friday night’s Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors. The game featured an errant pass from Stephen Curry to Mavericks forward Theo Pinson when the reserve blended into the action as a possible Warriors' player with his white shirt.

The NBA has repeatedly flagged the team’s bench for creeping too close to the on-court action.

The NBA stated Sunday, as relayed by ESPN, "The Mavericks were fined $100,000 for ‘continuing to violate league rules regarding team bench decorum."

It was their third infringement of the rule this postseason, with an amassed $175,000 paid in fines so far.

Mavericks players were flagged in Games 2 and 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Phoenix Suns. The team was fined $25,000 for the first occurrence and $50,000 for the second.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was understanding of Friday night’s mistaken pass by Curry but wanted to keep the Mavericks bench accountable.

"I don’t mind as long as it doesn’t interfere with the game," Kerr commented. "I don’t mind it. I love the fact that Dallas’ bench is energetic and talking trash and into it. I think that’s what fans want to see. They want to see a team that cares, and they want to see energy and chemistry. So I love it, but when it interferes with the game, that’s when it crosses the line.

"So that’s the only thing I’m concerned with, if there is a play that … if there’s a person on the court, person who is standing up calling for the ball, that’s a little too much. But otherwise, I really enjoy it. I think it’s great."

Golden State currently leads the conference finals series, 2-0.

Playoff teams with a 2-0 lead advance 92.7% of the time.

