Mavericks rally to beat Nuggets 122-116 in overtime

DALLAS (AP) Raymond Felton hit a big shot near the end of regulation, and then took over in overtime to help the Dallas Mavericks get their biggest comeback win of the season.

Felton tied the score with 10.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter and then had eight of his 16 points in the extra period as the Mavericks rallied from 23 points down to beat the Denver Nuggets 122-116 on Friday night.

''I just had the will not to lose,'' Felton said. ''It was an embarrassment the way we were playing.''

Chandler Parsons led the Mavericks with 27 points, including 15 in the third quarter when Dallas took a 67-66 lead with 5:15 to play - coming all the way back from a 55-32 deficit late in the second quarter.

Dirk Nowitzki had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Mavericks. David Lee, playing his second game for Dallas, had 14 points and 14 rebounds in 26 minutes.

''We got hot at the right time, and guys started hitting shots,'' Lee said.

Will Barton led the Nuggets with 22 points. Kenneth Faried had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and D.J. Augustin also scored 20 points.

Felton's layup tied the score at 108-all, capping Dallas' 8-0 run over the last 1:50 of the fourth quarter. On Denver's final possession of regulation, Barton's jumper at the buzzer bounced off the front rim.

''Second half, give them all the credit `cause they came back and had us on our heels,'' Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Parsons primarily played power forward during the second half instead of small forward as Dallas went to a smaller lineup with Nowitzki at center instead of Zaza Pachulia. Pachulia, Dallas' leading rebounder averaging 10.8 per game, played only eight first-half minutes, getting one rebound and not taking a shot.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said he doesn't like making the 37-year-old Nowitzki guard a ''big monster'' like Faried but will consider using such a lineup more in the future.

Dallas improved to 7-3 in overtime this season while Denver dropped to 1-2.

MISSING VIP

Danilo Gallinari left with a right-ankle injury with 1:03 remaining in the third quarter after getting 12 points and seven rebounds in 28 minutes. That denied the Nuggets their leading scorer (19.7 points) and the NBA's fourth-ranked player in free-throw attempts (8.2) down the stretch.

Malone lamented the absence of his ''go-to player'' but said, ''Even without Gallo, we're up by nine with two minutes to go. . We still had plenty of opportunities to win that game in regulation.''

PUSH `EM BACK

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he would like to add six inches to the 3-point line, which is currently 23 feet, 9 inches at its farthest point, to improve game flow.

''It would reward skill and open up the court some more,'' Cuban said. ''It's not that it's such a bad thing that we shoot so many 3s. Part of the consideration is not just how our game works but how kids learn to play. It's turned into nobody has a mid-range game coming out anymore.''

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Jameer Nelson (wrist) missed his 10th straight game though he has been active for the last three. ... Augustin, playing his fifth game for Denver after being acquired from Oklahoma City, recorded his season high for points.

Mavericks: The comeback was Dallas' largest since rallying from 24 down against Sacramento to win 106-98 on Nov. 11, 2014 . The Mavericks were 0 for 10 behind the arc in the first half and 11 for 19 afterward.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Memphis on Monday.

Mavericks: Host Minnesota on Sunday.