Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks' Luka Doncic gets celebratory beer swiftly taken away by team executive

The Mavericks beat the Timberwolves in five games to advance to the NBA Finals

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Luka Doncic decided that the best way to celebrate the Dallas Mavericks clinching an NBA Finals berth was by drinking an ice-cold beer alongside his father, Saša Doncic. 

But former player and current team executive, Michael Finley, decided differently. 

Luka Doncic celebrates with his dad

Luka Doncic, #77 of the Dallas Mavericks, celebrates with his father, Saša, after a 124-103 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Doncic led the charge in the Mavericks’ 124-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals to secure Dallas’ place in the NBA Finals next week. 

He scored a postseason-high of 36 points, which included 20 points in the first quarter alone, to help Dallas reach its first Finals since they last won the NBA championship in 2011. 

Naturally, Doncic was in a celebratory mood. 

Luka Doncic celebrates

Luka Doncic, #77 of the Dallas Mavericks, celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Video on social media showed Doncic and his father in the halls of the Target Center – beer in hand. 

That’s when Finley, the Mavericks’ vice president of basketball operations, can be seen coming in to embrace Doncic’s father. But in the process of doing so, Finley stealthily removes the beer from Doncic’s hand, leaving the basketball star stunned. 

Doncic shrugged off the interaction, which was likely a result of the cameras around them. 

Michael Finley sits in the stands

Michael Finley sits courtside during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on February 24, 2024, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Mavericks' big night, which included 36 points from Kyrie Irving, will give the team a week’s rest before they take on the Boston Celtics on Thursday. 

The Celtics will be coming off 10 days rest after sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.