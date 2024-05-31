Mavericks' Luka Doncic gets celebratory beer swiftly taken away by team executive

Luka Doncic decided that the best way to celebrate the Dallas Mavericks clinching an NBA Finals berth was by drinking an ice-cold beer alongside his father, Saša Doncic.

But former player and current team executive, Michael Finley, decided differently.

Doncic led the charge in the Mavericks’ 124-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals to secure Dallas’ place in the NBA Finals next week.

He scored a postseason-high of 36 points, which included 20 points in the first quarter alone, to help Dallas reach its first Finals since they last won the NBA championship in 2011.

Naturally, Doncic was in a celebratory mood.

Video on social media showed Doncic and his father in the halls of the Target Center – beer in hand.

That’s when Finley, the Mavericks’ vice president of basketball operations, can be seen coming in to embrace Doncic’s father. But in the process of doing so, Finley stealthily removes the beer from Doncic’s hand, leaving the basketball star stunned.

Doncic shrugged off the interaction, which was likely a result of the cameras around them.

The Mavericks' big night, which included 36 points from Kyrie Irving, will give the team a week’s rest before they take on the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

The Celtics will be coming off 10 days rest after sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.