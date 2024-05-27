Celtics advance to NBA Finals after completing sweet of Pacers

All season long, the Eastern Conference was the Boston Celtics' to lose.

After dominating their side of the bracket, they are back in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics completed the sweep of the Indiana Pacers on Monday night to return to the bidding of the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the second time in three seasons.

The Pacers did all they could to live to see another day, leading by as many as nine points, but Derrick White broke a 102-102 tie with a three-pointer with just about 45 seconds to go.

Indy led by four with 3:33 to go, but missed their final four shots and turned the ball over twice - Jrue Holiday grabbed an offensive rebound with just over four seconds left to ice it.

The Celtics are seeking revenge after last year's utter failure, where as the No. 2 seed, lost in the first round to the Miami Heat, an eighth seed, in the Eastern Conference Finals - they had fallen in that series, three games to none, and forced a Game 7, but lost it.

Boston has not won the title since 2008 - they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games two years ago. It's currently their second-longest drought, with their longest having been from 1987 to their most recent championship season 15 years ago.

After beating the Los Angeles Lakers that year, Kobe Bryant got revenge by winning two years later, going back-to-back.

Tyrese Haliburton missed his second-straight game for Indiana with an injured left hamstring.

Boston is 12-2 in these playoffs - they beat both the No. 8 Heat and No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.

Jaylen Brown was named the series MVP, averaging 27.3 points per game.

