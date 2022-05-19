Oilers vs Flames Game 1 score: Matthew Tkachuk's hat trick, offensive explosion lifts Calgary to victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Calgary Flames topped the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals matchup on Wednesday night in an offensive explosion 9-6.

Flames fans were calling for 10 goals by the end of the game. Calgary’s nine goals were tied for the most in franchise playoff history.

Matthew Tkachuk picked up the hat trick in the game and came through for the Flames in the most opportune moments. His goal 8:24 in the second period put the Flames up 6-2 on the Oilers and it appeared it was getting late early for Edmonton in the first game.

Oilers would score four consecutive goals with Kailer Yamamoto tying the game 6-6 early in the third.

Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson broke the tie at the 2:57 mark. Tkachuk would add two more goals to seal the deal for the Flames and pick up the hat trick along the way.

The game would end with a little skirmish between the two teams.

Calgary had three goals in the first six minutes of the game. Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane and Brett Ritchie lit up the lamp early. Oilers star Connor McDavid stopped the bleeding at the 7:41 mark in the first period.

A bunch of scoring would take place in the second.

Flames’ Blake Coleman had two goals and Tkachuk got his first on a power play. But Edmonton made a valiant effort to get back into the game. Evan Bouchard, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman would get the team back into the game.

It would be Calgary who would get the victory in the end.

Edmonton’s Mike Smith allowed four goals and was pulled from the game. His replacement Mikko Koskinen would allow five goals and finish with 32 saves.

Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom ended the game with 22 saves.

Game 2 is set for Friday night at 10:30 p.m. ET.