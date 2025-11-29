Jason Kelce sends Eagles fans into frenzy, shirtless in belly-bucking competition before Black Friday game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jason Kelce once again showcased why he is a legend in Philadelphia before the Eagles' Black Friday game against the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles’ legendary center was in the parking lot outside Lincoln Financial Field Friday afternoon with fans, participating in a belly-bucking competition.

Belly bucking is like sumo wrestling, but no hands are allowed and, apparently, no shirts are either.

Kelce is no stranger to being shirtless at tailgates before football games, and he was a man of the people when he stepped into the ring in a video posted on X by "New Heights," the podcast hosted by Kelce and brother Travis Kelce.

Wearing an Eagles helmet that did not fit his head, Kelce easily defeated his opponent and began celebrating with several other shirtless competitors.

EAGLES BOOED OFF FIELD AT HOME STADIUM AS BEARS DOMINATE ON THE GROUND IN UPSET VICTORY

There was another video in which Kelce was the referee for a separate belly-bucking competition, hyping up the participants before calling the start of it. With a film crew present for Kelce’s turn to compete, this could appear elsewhere in the future.

But when the real competition started inside "The Linc" Friday night, it was not Eagles fans cheering at the end of the day.

Caleb Williams and the Bears won a crucial game on the road, silencing some doubters who questioned their 8-3 record compared to the Eagles’ identical record entering the Prime Video matchup.

The Bears defeated the Eagles, 24-15, behind touchdowns from both running backs — D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai — while Chicago’s defense gave Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia’s offense problems all game long. Monangai rushed for 130 yards on 22 carries, while Swift had 125 yards on 18 touches, gashing an Eagles defense that has been one of the best in the NFL this season.

A.J. Brown, a polarizing figure all season due to a lack of targets, found the end zone twice for the Eagles. However, it was not enough for a comeback victory.

Williams also found tight end Cole Kmet for a 28-yard touchdown pass that blew the game open and left fans, including Kelce, stunned by what unfolded in South Philly.

While the Eagles look to regroup next week, Jason Kelce will be in their corner as they hope to repeat as Super Bowl champions. His brother’s Kansas City Chiefs fell on Thanksgiving Day to the Dallas Cowboys, 31-28, on the road to drop to 6-6.

