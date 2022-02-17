Matthew Stafford's apparent reaction to woman's fall off stage draws ire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford drew criticism on social media after video emerged on social media that appeared to show him walking away after watching a woman fall off a stage during his team's Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday.

A video of the incident appears to show Stafford see the woman fall and say, "Oh my," before turning, sipping from a water bottle and walking away.

Kelly Stafford, Matthew’s wife, who is standing next to her husband at the time of the incident, appears concerned and walks towards the edge of the stage to see the woman.

The stage looks to be about six feet off the ground. The video also cuts off shortly after her fall, so it is unknown if the star quarterback assisted her later on or sought help. The team did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

The quarterback drew some criticism on social media.

I wondered the same thing here’s to hoping she’s OK it is a bad look for Stafford to just walk away. Glad his wife didn’t. — Laura Steele 🎙 (@RealLauraSteele) February 17, 2022

Stafford was seen throughout the parade enjoying the moment with his team and appeared to take a long swig of pricey tequila while on stage.

"Joe would’ve jumped down to help her," a Cincinnati Bengals fan wrote online, the Spun reported, referencing Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback.

Some others defended Stafford and said it was chaotic at the event and there were likely people around the stage who could tend to her.

People bashing Mathew are ridiculous. I get it. Prob not a good look. But there were plenty people around to rush to her. Including Kelly. Mathew isn’t a bad guy just because he was like whoops I’m out. — Jalen Ramsi (@jalen_ramsi5) February 17, 2022

Bleacher Report said it spoke with the NFL photographer who told the outlet that she suffered a fractured spine.

Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady — who had his own Super Bowl celebration mishap last year — also tweeted at Stafford, encouraging him to drink water.

Mix in a water Matt…trust me https://t.co/WEVupw2Yzl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 16, 2022

Kelly Stafford responded to Brady’s comment, calling her husband’s actions in an Instagram story "not so professional."

In 2021, Brady was seen stumbling after drinking several avocado tequilas during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory parade.

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in dramatic fashion on Sunday, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 for their first NFL title since the 1999 season and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.

The Associated Press contributed to this report