Matt Rhule leaves Baylor for NFL as some Bears players campaign for next coach

Matt Rhule left Baylor to take the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching job Tuesday, forcing the college team to start a national search for their next leader.

As soon as word dropped that Rhule was taking the Panthers job, some Baylor players campaigned for who they think should be the next head coach of the team: Joey McGuire.

McGuire is listed as the associate head coach and the defensive ends coach for the Baylor Bears. The 2019 season was his third at Baylor. He spent the first two seasons as the tight ends coach.

McGuire joined Baylor after having a legendary career in the Texas high school football sports scene. He was 141-42 with Cedar Hill High School and won three state titles in 14 seasons.

Baylor running back Trestan Ebner, offensive lineman Casey Phillips, wide receiver Gavin Holmes and tight end Tyler Henderson were among the players who came out in support of McGuire, The Athletic noted.

While no name has been floated as a replacement as of yet, Baylor officials thanked Rhule for his three seasons as head coach.

“We are grateful to Matt Rhule for all that he has done for Baylor Football and for the University over the last three years. Together, he and his staff have moved the program forward both on and off the field. While our hope was that Matt would be our coach for many years to come, we knew there was a possibility that the NFL would come calling,” Mack B. Rhoades IV, the school’s vice president and director or intercollegiate athletics, said in a statement.

“Matt's time with Baylor marks one of the greatest turnarounds in college football history. Our football program's success this year is evidence that we are headed in the right direction with 11 wins, an appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game and the Sugar Bowl.”

Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone also released a statement.

“Baylor University extends its deepest appreciation to Coach Rhule for his exceptional leadership of our football program over the past three seasons. We are especially appreciative of the efforts he has made in positively shaping the lives of our football student-athletes, who have excelled on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Coach Rhule certainly leaves the program in a better place than when he arrived, and we have a bright future ahead for Baylor football. We wish Matt, Julie and the entire Rhule Family well as they begin the next chapter in their lives.”

Rhule was named the head coach after spending four seasons at Temple. He led the Bears to a 1-11 record in his first season, 7-6 in the second and 11-3 in his final season. Baylor lost to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.