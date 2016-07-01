Expand / Collapse search
July 1, 2016

Matchmakers Joe Silva & Sean Shelby break down UFC 200

By Elias Cepeda | FoxSports
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: UFC president Dana White stars between Daniel Cormier (L) and Jon Jones as they square off during a media availability for UFC 200 at Madison Square Garden on April 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

UFC matchmakers Joe Silva and Sean Shelby rarely give interviews. That lack of access, combined with their having some of the most influential roles in all of MMA, adds an aura of mystery to the matchmakers.

So, it is very cool that the video preview of UFC 200 below has Shelby and Silva speaking up while being interviewed by Jon Anik. The two matchmakers look toward the historic July 9 card they created, and it's definitely not anything you want to miss.

See and hear what Shelby and Silva have to say about the likes of Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, Miesha Tate, Cain Velasquez, Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo, Joe Lauzon and more! Then, let us know what you're most looking forward to next week at UFC 200.