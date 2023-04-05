Masters app reveals AI-generated play-by-play, much to fans' dismay

In case you don't feel like hearing Jim Nantz this weekend in Augusta, the Masters has revealed an alternative.

The tournament's app revealed an artificial intelligence play-by-play announcer earlier Wednesday, just about 24 hours before the tournament begins.

In one instance, the announcer described a shot from the pine straw by Sepp Straka, according to Golfweek.

"Sepp Straka, 28 years old from Austria, is going to hit from the pine straw on Hole 1. He took stroke 2 and the ball traveled 162 yards into the greenside bunker," the AI commentator said.

The voice will definitely take some getting used to, but many fans may not even listen to it in the first place, it seems.

"Not better than most," @GuruGolfTravel tweeted, his post a play on Gary Koch's call of Tiger Woods' putt at the 2001 Players.

Plenty were quick to tweet that the voice simply "sucks."

For the viewers who want to keep it old school, Scott Van Pelt, Sean McDonough, Andy North and Curtis Strange will be on the call when ESPN broadcasts the first two days of the Masters, and Nantz, Trevor Immelman and Ian Baker-Finch will do the honors for CBS in the final two rounds.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to defend his 2022 green jacket.