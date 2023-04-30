Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft
Published

Super Bowl champ has words of wisdom for undrafted free agents

Even some Pro Football Hall of Famers went undrafted

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ryan Clark knows a thing or two about what undrafted NFL players are going through after spending three days and several hours not watching their names get called at the draft.

Clark was a standout defensive back at LSU who also went undrafted before he signed with the New York Giants in 2002 and got his career started in the NFL. He would eventually play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the then-Washington Redskins before he retired and joined ESPN as an analyst.

Ryan Clark in Las Vegas

Ryan Clark attends the boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Mindy Small/Getty Images)

During his career, Clark won a Super Bowl and was a Pro Bowler, showing that undrafted players can make an impact on an NFL roster.

"Going undrafted hurts. Hard to accept that no one believed in you, but sooner you do the better. It’s important 1 person believes, & that’s you. Hug those who support you, pick your head up, & get to the grind. It’s time to go make a team," Clark tweeted Saturday.

Ryan Clark vs the Bengals

Ryan Clark of the Steelers warms up before the Cincinnati Bengals game at Heinz Field on Dec. 23, 2012, in Pittsburgh. (Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

AARON RODGERS GREETED WITH MASSIVE CHEERS AS HE WATCHES RANGERS-DEVILS PLAYOFF GAME

Clark is just one example of an undrafted free agent making it big in the NFL.

Kurt Warner went undrafted and spent time in the Arena Football League and NFL Europe before he joined the St. Louis Rams and led them to a Super Bowl title. Drew Pearson starred for the Dallas Cowboys and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times as well as a Super Bowl champion.

Kurt Warner vs Chiefs

Quarterback Kurt Warner of the St. Louis Rams gets ready for the hike against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Brian Bahr/Allsport)

Warner and Pearson are both in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.