Marshawn Lynch earns two FCC complaints for cussing on Monday Night Football

Lynch dropped a primetime F-bomb during the Oct. 25 "ManningCast" broadcast of the Saints and Seahawks game

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch had a career full of accomplishments: a Super Bowl ring, multiple All-Pro honors, more than 10,000 career rushing yards…

And now he has two more accolades to add to his mantel: a pair of FCC complaints.

In a late October appearance on the ManningCast, Beast Mode unleashed some profanity, which roiled the sensibilities of two — yes, two — viewers.

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch warms up at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Renton, Wash. When Lynch played his last game for the Seahawks in 2016, the idea of him ever wearing a Seahawks uniform again seemed preposterous. Yet, here are the Seahawks getting ready to have Lynch potentially play a major role Sunday against San Francisco with the NFC West title on the line. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Lynch dropped a primetime F-bomb late in the first quarter of the October 25th game between New Orleans and Seattle just minutes after saying "s---" on the live feed. Apparently saying "s---" is a no-no across cable television — unless it happens on an episode of Always Sunny, Better Call Saul or one of the nineteen TNT cop dramas still finding their way to the homes of uninterested viewers.

Then after a must-see-TV moment that had Lynch discussing pregame Hennessy shots with Peyton and Eli Manning, Lynch let the F-bomb slip.

"Oh, what the f–k," Lynch muttered after Seattle quarterback Geno Smith botched a snap. In Lynch’s defense, most of America had the same reaction.

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is tackled by Chicago Bears free safety Chris Conte in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

These words were vulgar enough to offend a whole TWO people across the country who found the time to complain to the Federal Communications Commission about it.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05:  Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Per TMZ, an angry Georgia resident channeled his inner Karen, writing: "NFL Player Marshawn Lynch made an appearance on ‘Monday Night Football’ with Peyton & Eli and repeatedly said ‘s***’ and ‘f***’ on live prime-time television."