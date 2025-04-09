Marlins outfielder makes 'one of the best catches you’ll ever see'

Miami Marlins center fielder Derek Hill made his case for catch of the year during Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets.

The Mets had the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning and were already leading 9-5 when Tyrone Taylor hit a deep drive to the warning track at Citi Field. Hill tracked the ball to his right the entire way.

Hill got close to the warning track, jumped and extended fully to make the catch and rob the Mets of doing any more damage.

"That’s one of the best catches you’ll ever see," broadcaster Kyle Sielaff said.

Hill’s catch even stunned Taylor.

"That was sick, bro. Unreal," the Mets outfielder told MLB.com. "didn't know off the bat, but after a couple steps, I saw nobody there at all. I was like, 'Oh, yeah!' Then he Supermanned that thing. Pretty incredible."

However, the damage from the Mets’ scoring onslaught was already done. Miami entered the top of the sixth inning down four runs but got three back. New York was able to push three more across the plate in the frame and eventually won the game 10-5.

Hill did his part at the plate. He was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run. He said the wind was a major issue in the outfield during the game, calling it an "interesting day."

Pete Alonso had four RBI for the Mets as they picked up their sixth straight win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.