Miami Marlins

Marlins outfielder makes 'one of the best catches you'll ever see'

Derek Hill made the catch and also hit a home run but the Mets won the game

Miami Marlins center fielder Derek Hill made his case for catch of the year during Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets.

The Mets had the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning and were already leading 9-5 when Tyrone Taylor hit a deep drive to the warning track at Citi Field. Hill tracked the ball to his right the entire way.

Derek Hill rounds the bases

Miami Marlins center fielder Derek Hill rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer against the Mets at Citi Field in New York City on April 8, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Hill got close to the warning track, jumped and extended fully to make the catch and rob the Mets of doing any more damage.

"That’s one of the best catches you’ll ever see," broadcaster Kyle Sielaff said.

Hill’s catch even stunned Taylor.

"That was sick, bro. Unreal," the Mets outfielder told MLB.com. "didn't know off the bat, but after a couple steps, I saw nobody there at all. I was like, 'Oh, yeah!' Then he Supermanned that thing. Pretty incredible."

Pete Alonso blows bubble

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso blows a bubble during the game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

However, the damage from the Mets’ scoring onslaught was already done. Miami entered the top of the sixth inning down four runs but got three back. New York was able to push three more across the plate in the frame and eventually won the game 10-5.

Hill did his part at the plate. He was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run. He said the wind was a major issue in the outfield during the game, calling it an "interesting day."

Mets players celebrate

Mets players congratulate each other after Brandon Nimmo scored against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Pete Alonso had four RBI for the Mets as they picked up their sixth straight win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.