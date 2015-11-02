Marlins introduce Don Mattingly as manager

MIAMI (AP) -- Don Mattingly has been introduced as the Miami Marlins manager, the team's seventh since June 2010.

Mattingly was hired last week, and Monday's news conference was delayed until after the World Series. He parted last month with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the change in jobs, Mattingly will face a big adjustment regarding resources. The Dodgers led the majors by far this year with a payroll of $289.6 million at the end of the regular season; Miami ranked last at $64.9 million, and the Marlins plan only a small increase in 2016.

Mattingly becomes owner Jeffrey Loria's first high-profile managerial hire since Ozzie Guillen four years ago. Guillen was fired after one troubled season, and his four-year contract just came off the books.