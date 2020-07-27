Marlins' home opener canceled after several players, coaches test positive for coronavirus: reports

The Miami Marlins’ game against the Baltimore Orioles has been canceled after a coronavirus outbreak within the team’s main roster, according to multiple reports.

The game Monday night was set to be played in Miami but the latest revelation of more positive tests on the Marlins’ roster led to the cancelation, according to The Athletic.

The Marlins were in Philadelphia for an opening series with the Phillies. They delayed their trip home amid concerns about an outbreak within the team. Four players on the Marlins tested positive for the coronavirus and on Monday ESPN reported that eight more players and two coaches tested positive for the illness.

Jose Urena was one of the players who tested positive for the virus. He was scratched from his start Sunday against the Phillies.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly addressed concerns about the outbreak.

“It’s fair to say guys are concerned about things. They want how they’re feeling about the situation to be heard. I think it's fair. We're talking about health,” he said Sunday.

The Marlins had an exhibition against the Atlanta Braves earlier last week. Mattingly declined to say whether the stop contributed to the outbreak.

“It feels safer in Miami than anywhere,” he said. “You feel safe at the ballpark; I feel safe with my surroundings going home. It’s a lot scarier on the road.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.