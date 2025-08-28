Mark Teixeira's GOP congressional campaign sparks backlash from the left

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Yankees player and World Series champion Mark Teixeira launched his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, angering liberals.

While many of Teixeria's long-time fans supported the former MLB All-Star for taking a shot at public office, his admission of being a "lifelong conservative" and his campaign principles were met with outrage from certain individuals on the left.

"Since I was [six] years old I've had a poster of Mark Teixeira in my room, spent hundreds of dollars on his jerseys and baseball cards. Truly my favorite Yankee growing up Sucks that he's a MAGA freak now," one user wrote on X.

Another X user wrote, "Mark Teixeira being a MAGA POS doesn’t surprise me one bit."

One user even went so far as to call Teixeira a "bad person," in response to his run as a Republican.

"Did not know Mark Teixeira was a bad person but here we are," that user wrote.

Still, most of the discourse surrounding Teixeira's run on X was positive, with many conservatives expressing excitement about the impact he would bring to the congressional baseball game, which the GOP has won for the last five years.

Meanwhile, on BlueSky, which is an X competitor commonly used by liberals, the criticisms of Teixeira's announcement were rampant.

"This tracks. You are considered a star in baseball if you’re successful 30% of the time at bat. Should be a perfect candidate for Republican voters craving even more mediocrity masquerading as greatness," wrote a BlueSky user.

"Mark Teixeira: Garbage person," another wrote.

Meanwhile, another BlueSky user pulled out a phrase that many on the left have often criticized when applied to athletes speaking out in support of liberal causes.

"Never thought I’d hear myself say it, but just this once, stick to sports," wrote one user.

TEXAS REP CHIP ROY ANNOUNCES RUN FOR STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL TO REPLACE KEN PAXTON

Teixeira will be running for Texas' 21st Congressional District in the U.S. House. His announcement follows Rep. Chip Roy’s decision not to seek re-election as he runs for the office of the Texas Attorney General.

Teixeira released an official statement on social media, saying he’s "ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty."

"As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I’m ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional," the statement read. "It takes teamwork to win, and I’m ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty."

In his announcement, Teixeira praised Roy for representing the district "with unwavering courage."

"I’m running to ensure District 21 remains prosperous and free for generations to come," he added.

Teixeira, 45, played 14 seasons in the majors. He debuted with the Texas Rangers in 2003 and went on to play for the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, and most notably the New York Yankees.

Teixeira was a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner and finished his career with a .269 batting average and 409 home runs. He was a five-time Gold Glove winner and was a member of the Yankees’ 2009 World Series championship team.

The race is set for November 2026, with a primary scheduled for March.

Fox News Digital’s Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.