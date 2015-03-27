Mariners activate P Furbush

The Seattle Mariners activated pitcher Charlie Furbush from the 15-day disabled list Friday.

Furbush has been on the shelf since July 18 with strained left triceps.

The 26-year-old lefty has pitched to a 4-2 record with a 2.17 earned run average in 34 relief appearances for the Mariners this season.

Seattle optioned pitcher Shawn Kelley to Triple-A Tacoma to open up a roster spot.

Kelley went 2-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 36 appearances out of the bullpen this year.