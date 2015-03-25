Marcus Wasilewski piles up 423 total yards, 3 TDs as Maine tops Villanova 37-35

Marcus Wasilewski's 6-yard touchdown run with 8:45 remaining in the game lifted Maine past Villanova 37-35 in Colonial Athletic Association action on Saturday.

Wasilewski completed 28 of 34 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns and added 86 yards rushing on 20 carries, and another score, for the Black Bears, who rolled up 536 total yards and possessed the ball for 36:33 to just 23:14 for Villanova (4-4, 3-2) .

John Robertson's 59-yard scamper set up set up his 5-yard touchdown for the Wildcats with 12:59 left in the first quarter, but Wasilewski then led Maine (7-1, 4-0) on six straight scoring drives, rattling off 20 unanswered points.

Sean Decloux kicked field goals of 39, 42 and 40-yards for Maine.

Robertson piled up 214 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 22 carries and completed 13 of 22 passes for 121 yards and another touchdown in the loss.