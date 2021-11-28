Expand / Collapse search
Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien, Rangers agree to 7-year, $175 million deal: reports

Semien, who finished third in the 2021 AL MVP voting, hit .265/.334/.538 with 45 home runs, 102 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases as a member of the Blue Jays

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Marcus Semien has reportedly found a new home.

The star infielder agreed to a seven-year, $175-million deal with the Texas Rangers on Sunday, according to multiple reports. 

After finishing dead last in the American League West with a 60-102 record, the Rangers made it clear they were in the market for a shortstop, and they made it official by signing Semien.

The Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco, right, is caught trying to steal second base by Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Semien in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

MARINERS ACQUIRE ALL-STAR 2B ADAM FRAZIER FROM SAN DIEGO

The Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Semien, right, celebrates with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (13) after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Semien, who finished third in the 2021 AL MVP voting, hit .265/.334/.538 with 45 home runs, 102 RBIs and 15 stolen bases as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays this past season. It was the second time in three years Semien finished third for AL MVP. 

In 2019, he slashed .285/.369/.522 with 33 homers and 92 RBIs for the Oakland Athletics.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Semien is willing to play second base if the Rangers decide to sign another shortstop. Texas was also in contact with Javier Baez, Corey Seager and Carlos Correa, the MLB Network reported.

The Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, left, celebrates a three-run home run with Marcus Semien Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The New York Yankees were also interested in signing Semien. However, they weren’t willing to give him a seven-year deal, according to the MLB Network.

