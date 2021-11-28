Marcus Semien, Rangers agree to 7-year, $175 million deal: reports

Marcus Semien has reportedly found a new home.

The star infielder agreed to a seven-year, $175-million deal with the Texas Rangers on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

After finishing dead last in the American League West with a 60-102 record, the Rangers made it clear they were in the market for a shortstop, and they made it official by signing Semien.

Semien, who finished third in the 2021 AL MVP voting, hit .265/.334/.538 with 45 home runs, 102 RBIs and 15 stolen bases as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays this past season. It was the second time in three years Semien finished third for AL MVP.

In 2019, he slashed .285/.369/.522 with 33 homers and 92 RBIs for the Oakland Athletics.

According to the Dallas Morning News , Semien is willing to play second base if the Rangers decide to sign another shortstop. Texas was also in contact with Javier Baez, Corey Seager and Carlos Correa, the MLB Network reported .

The New York Yankees were also interested in signing Semien. However, they weren’t willing to give him a seven-year deal, according to the MLB Network.