Manny Pacquiao beats Keith Thurman by split decision following first-round knockdown

Continuing to revitalize his career, 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines defeated Keith Thurman of the U.S. by split-decision Saturday night in Las Vegas.

It was the third straight win for Pacquiao and 62nd victory of his career – and included a first-round knockdown of Thurman.

Thurman, 30, a native of Florida, had come into the match undefeated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this story.