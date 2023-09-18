Man on LSD, other drugs and covered in feces jumps into pit at Bills' new stadium site, officials say

A construction site at the home of the new Buffalo Bills stadium received an unexpected visitor on Sunday as the team took on the Las Vegas Raiders, authorities said.

Police were called to the area via Eric County Community College security as they handle the area outside the fencing. As authorities approached, the Eric County Sheriff’s Office said a 29-year-old naked man who was covered in feces jumped into a pit at the construction site in Buffalo, New York.

Officials said the man was under the influence of a mixture of drugs including alcohol, LSU, cocaine and marijuana and needed to scale a 10-foot fence to get into the site.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia explained the situation in a press conference Monday.

"When you’re taking LSD, cocaine and marijuana, you’re going to not read the signs. You’re not going to read anything," Garcia said, via WIVB-TV. "You wouldn’t be in a porta potty jumping inside it, covered yourself with human excrement, you wouldn’t be doing that. This is a very isolated issue."

Authorities said the man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. No one else was injured.

"We always try to stay four, five plays ahead because our job is to try to prevent incidents like that to occur but when someone takes LSD, cocaine and marijuana and they’re drinking, from running into traffic to scaling a 10-foot fence, we can’t prevent everything," Garcia added.

The sheriff said the people the man was with left him and entered Highmark Stadium for the game, according to the Buffalo News. He said officials wanted to speak to anyone who was with him or interacted with him.

The new construction site is located across from Highmark Stadium.

The man was not identified. He was charged with criminal trespass and released on an appearance ticket.