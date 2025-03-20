Maine Public Schools Superintendent likens transgender in women’s sports to past US ‘civil rights struggles’

As Maine continues to be a focal point of the sports culture debate about transgender athletes in women’s sports, the state’s Public Schools Superintendent Ryan Scallon has now said his piece on the situation.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of Civil Rights (OCR) announced that it found the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Principals’ Association and Greely High School all in violation of Title IX following an investigation into trans-inclusion in girls’ sports.

"What HHS is asking of the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) and Greely High School is simple — protect female athletes’ rights. Girls deserve girls-only sports without male competitors. And if Maine won’t come to the table to voluntarily comply with Title IX, HHS will enforce Title IX to the fullest extent permitted by the law," OCR Acting Director Anthony Archeval said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, there has been pushback to this finding, as well as the HHS’ warning that the state has 10 days to correct its policies through a signed agreement or risk referral to the U.S. Department of Justice, from several authorities in Maine, which now includes Scallon.

The superintendent likened the current transgender athlete battle to past U.S. civil rights issues during a recent statement.

"In our country’s history, there have been many civil rights struggles, including, but not limited, to fights for women’s rights to vote, for racial equality and for gay marriage. In each of these fights, the opposition in part was driven by fear in attempts to ostracize other people who look, act or believe in something different.

MAINE RESPONDS TO TRUMP ADMIN'S DECLARATION STATE VIOLATED TITLE IX BY ALLOWING TRANSGENDERS IN GIRLS SPORTS

"Today, I see that happening again with transgender or non-binary students, and in particular, our transgender athletes. When I came to this district, I was focused on the work of educating students in improving our outcomes. I wasn’t interested in proactively speaking out on social matters or political matters. That said, it is simply unacceptable that there are efforts from our federal government, and some in our state, to ostracize a student population that is estimated to be less than one percent of our student population.

"In light of this, I cannot continue to sit silently."

The Maine Principals’ Association issued a response to Fox News Digital after the OCR’s announcement on Monday.

"The alleged violation is due to MPA’s policy which is a direct result of the Maine Human Rights Acts mandate that athletes be allowed to participate on the teams which align with their gender identity. MPA’s policy is consistent with Maine State Law," the response read.

The Trump administration expanded its Title IX investigation into Maine last week, citing violations of President Donald Trump’s executive order stating biological males are not allowed to compete in women’s sports in educational and athletic institutions.

Trump’s Executive Order 14201, better known as "Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports," was signed to "protect female student athletes, in the women’s category, from having to ‘compete with or against or having to appear unclothed before males.’" In turn, the executive order also mandated each federal department to "review grants to education programs and, where appropriate, rescind funding to programs that fail to comply with the policy established in this order."

Republican legislators in Maine called on Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, to comply with Trump’s executive order with millions in federal funding for K-12 schools being threatened as a result of not doing so.

"If Maine Democrats continue to double down on allowing biological males to participate in girls' sports, our students stand to lose hundreds of millions of dollars of federal funding. Gov. [Janet] Mills and legislative Democrats have a renewed opportunity to do the right thing, to ensure restored funding and a fair and level playing field for Maine girls," state Rep. Laurel Libby, R–Auburn, said this past Thursday.

Libby became a prominent figure in this Maine debate after posting a Greely High School pole vaulter on social media. The pole vaulter competed as recently as June 2024 as a biological male, and ended up winning a state championship as a woman.

Democrats in the Maine state legislature censured Libby for the post, which showed the athlete competing as a male, while next to an image of the athlete winning the women’s pole-vaulting competition in the Maine Class B indoor championship in February.

Trump called out Maine shortly after Libby’s post began to stir up debate. Trump had a public argument with Gov. Mills at the White House, where he threatened state funding if Maine did not "clean that up." Mills replied that she would see Trump "in court."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mills, in congruence with the Maine Principals’ Association, argues that Trump’s executive order conflicts with Maine’s current Human Rights law. As a result, following the executive order would defy state law, which currently allows athletic participation based on the person’s stated gender identity.

"No President – Republican or Democrat – can withhold federal funding authorized and appropriated by Congress and paid for by Maine taxpayers in an attempt to coerce someone into compliance with his will," Mills said in a statement when the HHS initially announced its investigation. "It is a violation of our Constitution and of our laws, which I took an oath to uphold."

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson and Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.