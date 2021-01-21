Magic's Cole Anthony hits off-balance game-winner vs. Timberwolves

Orlando Magic rookie Cole Anthony played the hero Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anthony hit an off-balance buzzer-beating three-point to give the Magic a 97-96 victory. Anthony finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Minnesota’s Jarred Vanderbilt missed two free throws to put the game away for the Timberwolves. Anthony would grab the rebound and push the ball up the floor and took his shot.

"I’m like, ‘Alright, I probably won’t be able to get to the rim, but I can shoot this 3," Anthony said after the game. "It felt good. I didn’t really see the shot after I shot it. I seen it go through the net and that was about it."

Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Timberwolves, was critical of himself and his teammates after the game.

WARRIORS GIFT 'OAKLAND'S OWN' KAMALA HARRIS CUSTOM JERSEY SIGNED BY STEPH CURRY

"I feel like we gave the game away," Edwards said. "We had the game. I can’t say we had it, but we had control of the game the whole fourth quarter."

Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier were the top scorers for the Magic. Vucevic had 28 points and eight rebounds. Fournier had 24 points and two assists.

D’Angelo Russell had 19 points for Minnesota. Five Timberwolves scorers were in double figures.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Orlando moved to 7-8 on the season. Minnesota fell to 3-10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.