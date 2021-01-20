Warriors gift 'Oakland's own' Kamala Harris custom jersey signed by Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors honored "Oakland’s own" Kamala Harris in a video on Wednesday by gifting her with a custom City Edition jersey signed by Stephen Curry ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The three-time NBA Champion held up the retro "Oakland Forever" jersey -- a nod to the team’s 47 year history in the famous bay city -- and congratulated Harris on becoming the 49th Vice President and the first woman to hold the position.

ROCKETS’ JOHN WALL, DEMARCUS COUSINS CONFRONTED JAMES HARDEN IN LOCKER ROOM MEETING BEFORE TRADE: REPORT

"Madame Vice President, I'm not saying you've got to put this up in your office at the White House, but it probably would be a good idea," Curry said in the video.

"Congratulations on blazing your own path. We are all rooting and supporting you the whole way."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Harris, a known Warriors fan said that the gesture "means so much."

"I will proudly, proudly display this in the office of the Vice President of the United States, an office I am about to occupy. And I cannot thank you enough and you always bring such joy and pride to me, as a daughter of Oakland."

"Go Warriors!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Warriors were invited to visit the White House after winning the NBA Championship in 2017 but President Trump rescinded the offer after Curry and Kevin Durrant made critical remarks. They declined another visit the following year after back-to-back championships.

The Warriors met with President Obama at the White House in 2016 for winning the 2014-15 NBA title.