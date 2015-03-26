Lyon loses Croatian Lovren to knee injury

Lyon center back Dejan Lovren suffered a knee injury in the Champions League against Real Madrid on Wednesday, and will sit out national team duty for Croatia and also miss club action.

Lovren damaged ligaments in his left knee, ruling him out of Euro 2012 playoff games against Turkey, and leaving his status for Lyon in doubt after the break for international matches. He is already expected to be out through a key game against Ajax in the Champions League on Nov. 22.

Lyon trails Ajax by three points for second place in the group behind Madrid, which won both legs against the French side, 4-0 and 2-0. Lyon and Ajax tied 0-0 in their first meeting in the Netherlands.