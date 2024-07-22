Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers

LSU's Javien Toviano arrested on video voyeurism charges

Toviano was set to compete for the starting position

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
LSU defensive back Javien Toviano was arrested on video voyeurism charges on Sunday, officials in Louisiana said.

Toviano, 19, turned himself in to authorities in East Baton Rouge. He’s accused of recording himself having sex with a woman without her consent, according to an arrest warrant.

Javien Toviano vs Mississippi State

LSU safety Javien Toviano during a game on Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

The alleged victim told detectives she found videos of the two on Toviano’s iPad that were recorded through a clock with a build-in camera placed near the bed, Nola.com reported. The woman also alleged that Toviano recorded them having sex in the past without her consent and said she made clear that she did not want to be recorded.

Toviano admitted to authorities he used a hidden camera to record the sexual encounters, according to the arrest warrant.

Javien Toviano poses

LSU's Javien Toviano poses for a portrait during media day at Tiger Stadium on June 18, 2024, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (LSU Athletics/University Images via Getty Images)

LSU said Toviano was "suspended from all team activities in accordance with departmental policies." 

"We will not have further comment out of respect for the legal process," the school said.

Toviano, of Arlington, Texas, committed to LSU last year. As a freshman, he appeared in every game and made three starts over the last five games of the season.

He had 30 tackles and one pass deflection.

Javien Toviano vs Florida

Ricky Pearsall of the Florida Gators runs with the ball as Javien Toviano of LSU defends at Tiger Stadium on Nov. 11, 2023, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

LSU is set to begin practice on Aug. 1. The team starts its season on the road against USC on Sept. 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

