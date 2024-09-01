LSU player called for unsportsmanlike conduct after appearing to pretend to shoot gun after touchdown

LSU's first touchdown of the season was immediately given a bit of a damper.

With 7:09 in the second quarter, Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier found Kyren Lacy on the near-side corner for a 19-yard touchdown with the PAT tying the game at 7.

Lacy's momentum took him into the tunnel, but it was what he did after coming out of it that forced referees to throw laundry on the field.

After celebrating with his teammates, Lacy appeared to pretend to shoot a gun at the USC defense.

Lacy was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, forcing LSU to kick off from their own 20 instead of the usual 35.

Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit were both in agreement that it was a "good call."

Herbstreit said he understood the "emotion" of college players but drew the line "when you do something like that."

Lacy did the celebration on the bench as well.

USC's Zachariah Branch then returned the kick 46 yards past midfield as the Trojans quickly got into scoring range, although they ultimately settled for a field goal.

Lacy, a senior, began his college career at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2020 before transferring to LSU ahead of the 2022 season. He started in 10 of the Tigers' 13 games last year along with now-NFL receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., who were both first-round picks.

Last season, he had 30 receptions for 558 yards and seven touchdowns.

This year, he figures to take on a larger role, given the departures of Nabers and Thomas.

The game was tied at 10 at halftime at the time of publication.

