Texas Longhorns

Texas' Steve Sarkisian slams NFL coaching rumors: 'Absolutely ridiculous'

A report on Saturday morning stated Sarkisian's representatives let NFL teams know he'd make the jump

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian came away with a win over Mississippi State on Saturday, but it wasn’t a joyous post-game press conference for him. 

Not only did quarterback Arch Manning suffer an injury in the overtime victory, but a report came out on Saturday morning from The Athletic stating Sarkisian’s representatives "have let NFL decision makers know that he would be interested in potential head coaching openings, including the [Tennessee] Titans." 

While Sarkisian’s agents slammed the report, calling it "patently false and wildly inaccurate," the man himself took time post-game to discuss it. 

Texas Longhorns in November 2024

FILE - Texas tight end Jordan Washington (84), coach Steve Sarkisian, defensive back Barryn Sorrell (88) and quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrate with their team after defeating Arkansas in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

"I’d love to touch on this, so bear with me for a second because it really p---es me off that one person can make a report that, in turn, the entire media and sports world runs with as factual, to the point that my agency and my agents had to put a statement out, which they’ve never done historically," Sarkisian said, per OrangeBloods.com

"CAA, Jimmy Sexton, Ed Marynowitz have never done that. But I had to do it to protect my locker room and my team, and I thought it was absolutely ridiculous. 

"I thought it was completely unprofessional of that person to put that report out, and the fact that everybody ran with it is borderline embarrassing for the media."

Steve Sarkisian

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas.  (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Sarkisian added that he’s got a "small circle when I make decisions on what I do and what I don’t do." But he’s focused on his Longhorns, who are now 6-2 and ranked No. 22 in the country. 

Sarkisian has been the head coach of the Longhorns since 2021 and has led them to a 44-19 record over his time thus far. Texas was the preseason No. 1, but Manning and the Longhorns’ offense have struggled to be as consistent as many believed they would this year. 

Steve Sarkisian speaks to the media

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns speaks during SEC Football Media Days at Omni Dallas Hotel on July 17, 2024, in Dallas, Texas.  (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Still, there is hope for another College Football Playoff appearance as Texas did so in 2024. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

