Texas' Steve Sarkisian slams NFL coaching rumors: 'Absolutely ridiculous'

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian came away with a win over Mississippi State on Saturday, but it wasn’t a joyous post-game press conference for him.

Not only did quarterback Arch Manning suffer an injury in the overtime victory, but a report came out on Saturday morning from The Athletic stating Sarkisian’s representatives "have let NFL decision makers know that he would be interested in potential head coaching openings, including the [Tennessee] Titans."

While Sarkisian’s agents slammed the report, calling it "patently false and wildly inaccurate," the man himself took time post-game to discuss it.

"I’d love to touch on this, so bear with me for a second because it really p---es me off that one person can make a report that, in turn, the entire media and sports world runs with as factual, to the point that my agency and my agents had to put a statement out, which they’ve never done historically," Sarkisian said, per OrangeBloods.com.

"CAA, Jimmy Sexton, Ed Marynowitz have never done that. But I had to do it to protect my locker room and my team, and I thought it was absolutely ridiculous.

"I thought it was completely unprofessional of that person to put that report out, and the fact that everybody ran with it is borderline embarrassing for the media."

Sarkisian added that he’s got a "small circle when I make decisions on what I do and what I don’t do." But he’s focused on his Longhorns, who are now 6-2 and ranked No. 22 in the country.

Sarkisian has been the head coach of the Longhorns since 2021 and has led them to a 44-19 record over his time thus far. Texas was the preseason No. 1, but Manning and the Longhorns’ offense have struggled to be as consistent as many believed they would this year.

Still, there is hope for another College Football Playoff appearance as Texas did so in 2024.

