LSU cheerleaders help get stuck basketball down during Final Four matchup

LSU cheerleaders lent a helping hand during the Tigers’ national semifinal matchup against Virginia Tech on Friday night.

In the first quarter, Hokies player Cayla King’s shot bounced up and got caught on the top of the backboard. The ball ended up being in an awkward position, but the cheerleaders showcased their incredible athletic abilities to poke the ball from the backboard and back onto the floor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The fans in Dallas gave the cheerleaders a big roar as the game was able to get back underway.

Alexis Morris and Angel Reese would help lead the Tigers to an upset of the No. 1-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies, 79-72, to advance to the program’s first national title game.

GAMECOCKS COACH DAWN STALEY PUSHES BACK AT STYLE OF PLAY CRITICS FOLLOWING LOSS TO IOWA: 'WE'RE NOT THUGS’

Morris had 27 points and Reese added 24 in the win.

"I’m never satisfied. I’m super-excited that we won, but I’m hungry," Morris said. "Like, I’m greedy. I want to win it all so I can complete the story."

Reese added, "It’s like a dream. It still hasn’t hit me that I’m at the Final Four. I’m just not even believing this right now. It’s crazy how much my life has changed in one year."

LSU coach Kim Mulkey will be back coaching a team in the national championship – this time going up against Iowa, who topped South Carolina in the other national semifinal. Mulkey won three national titles in four Final Four appearances with Baylor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I came home for lots of reasons," Mulkey said. "One, to some day hang a championship banner in the PMAC (Pete Maravich Assembly Center). Never, ever do you think you’re going to do something like this in two years."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.