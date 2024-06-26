LPGA Tour star Charley Hull signs fan's cigarette as popularity skyrockets

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull’s popularity skyrocketed late last month when she was seen smoking a cigarette while signing autographs for fans at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Weeks later, Hull was at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship when she was asked to sign a fan’s cigarette.

"I don’t know how I’m gonna do that. I’m just gonna put C.H," she said in a clip that went viral over the weekend.

Hull finished tied for 16th in the tournament, which took place at the Sahalee County Club near Seattle. She finished the event 1-over par. Amy Yang of South Korea took home the title. It was the 34-year-old’s first major championship of her career.

Hull, of England, explained after the U.S. Women’s Open that she received flirty messages from fans in the wake of her viral cigarette video.

"It’s actually quite funny. All over a cigarette I suppose," Hull told reporters, via Golf.com. "I was generally, like, walking to the range. I had my hands full, someone asked me for an autograph, and I’m not gonna say no because I like signing autographs for them. Just having a cigarette in my mouth, signed (the autograph), then it’s gone viral.

"It’s been crazy, like, the fans have been shouting my name this week. Someone said I’ve dropped something and handed their phone number in my hand, on a piece of paper in my hand. And I thought it was so funny."

Hull went on to explain that she smokes and never really drinks.

"I was a bit stressed last year and I just kind of vaped. And I wanted to stop vaping, and even though smoking is not better than vaping, it’s just you can vape indoors all the time. I thought if I smoke, I’m going to go outside and smoke a cigarette."

Hull, the 2014 Ladies European Tour Player of the Year, is still seeking her first major title.