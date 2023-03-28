Expand / Collapse search
March Madness
Published

Louisville star Hailey Van Lith gets candid about motivation: 'God doesn't think I'm an honorable mention'

Van Lith has been a standout on the Cardinals' team

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Hailey Van Lith and Louisville were eliminated from the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday night and it took Iowa’s Caitlin Clark recording a historic 41-point triple-double to take care of the Cardinals.

Van Lith had a tournament-high 27 points with three assists and two rebounds in the 97-83 loss.

Hailey Van Lith of the Louisville Cardinals reacts during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Climate Pledge Arena on March 26, 2023, in Seattle, Washington.

The two-time All-ACC guard was asked after the game whether Louisville’s failure to reach the Final Four will motivate the team to come back stronger next season. Van Lith gave a blunt answer.

"I’ll be completely honest. I’m not motivated by external factors. I’m motivated by myself and I always have been. If we woulda won the national championship this year, I woulda had the same amount of motivation in me and that’s just who I am," she said.

Hailey Van Lith of the Louisville Cardinals reacts during the Iowa Hawkeyes game in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on March 26, 2023 in Seattle.

"I’m not motivated at all by the fact that they named me honorable mention. I know who I am and I know what God thinks I am. God doesn't think I'm an honorable mention. I'll tell you that right now. I don’t need external motivation."

Van Lith is certainly on her way to the WNBA but whether she comes back for another season at Louisville is still unclear.

During the 2022-23 season, Van Lith averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. She’s been one of the best women’s basketball players to come out of Louisville.

Hailey Van Lith of the Louisville Cardinals against the Iowa Hawkeyes on March 26, 2023, in Seattle.

The Cardinals were tournament runners-up in 2009 and 2013 and made the Final Four last season before losing to South Carolina 72-59. The Cardinals have never won a national championship.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.