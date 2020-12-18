Louisiana takes subtle shot at Coastal Carolina after Sun Belt title game cancellation

Louisiana appeared to take a subtle jab at Coastal Carolina when the team released its hype video Friday for the ill-fated 2020 Sun Belt Conference championship game.

The game was canceled and both teams were named co-champions. The Ragin Cajuns still put out their pregame trailer and hit the Chanticleers a bit after conference officials said a player on the team tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the cancellation.

"Game trailer video was ready," the team tweeted. "Game opponent was not."

The Sun Belt Conference made the announcement late Thursday night.

"Sun Belt Championship Football game between Coastal Carolina and Louisiana has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program. Because of contact tracing, an entire position group would not be available to play," the conference said in a tweet.

Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill added: "We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season. We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions."

Ragin Cajuns coach Billy Napier called on the Sun Belt to reschedule the game.

Athletic director Bryan Maggard was also disappointed, according to the Daily Advertiser.

"I’m going to let everybody draw their own conclusions, and I support the drawing of conclusions," he said. "I’m just very disappointed in the outcome."

He said the cancellation essentially ended their chance of getting to a New Year’s Day bowl game.

Gill defended the decision Friday, saying it was strictly a coronavirus and safety decision.

Louisiana only had one loss this season, which was to Coastal Carolina.