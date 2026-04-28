LAFC, Owners Of Swiss Soccer Club, Offer To Sell After Fans' Forceful Protest

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Los Angeles FC offered to sell struggling Swiss club Grasshopper on Tuesday after fans protested with expletives at a home game in Zurich.

The record 27-time Swiss champion has been rooted to 11th place in the 12-team league since the stellar LAFC ownership group bought a majority stake in January 2024. LAFC owners include entertainment titans Peter Guber and Mark Shapiro, Will Ferrell, Magic Johnson, Mia Hamm and Nomar Garciaparra.

Grasshopper fans rioted this month after a Swiss Cup semifinals loss at second-tier Stade Lausanne Ouchy, and unfurled a banner at a league game on Saturday telling the American owners forcefully to go.

"Recent protests have called for us to leave the club," LAFC said in a statement in English and German posted on the Grasshopper website.

"We wish to state clearly that we are open to discussions regarding a partial or full sale of (the club), provided it secures the club’s long-term sustainability."

Grasshopper is among dozens of European soccer clubs now with U.S. investment, after previously having owners from China. It has proved resistant to any quick fix in 23 years since its last league title and 13 years after winning the Swiss Cup.

A big majority of European clubs lose money and, LAFC said, "the financial reality remains that (Grasshopper’s) running costs continue to exceed its current revenues, and the club depends on ongoing external support to compete in professional football."

The club shares the publicly owned Letzigrund stadium — also a storied track and field venue — with city rival Zurich.

"We understand the frustration and we share it," LAFC said on Tuesday, insisting "we have invested significantly" and offered again to meet with fan groups.

"Without continued investment from ownership, (the club) will not exist as a professional football organization. However, should that be the genuine wish of the supporters we are willing to engage in discussions on that basis as well."

With four rounds left in the league, Grasshopper is set for another 11th-place finish and another relegation playoff to stay in the top tier. That two-leg playoff is against the runner-up in the second tier.

Reporting by The Associated Press.