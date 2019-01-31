Los Angeles Rams' NFC Championship hero battling foot injury

The Los Angeles Rams’ NFC Championship hero is struggling with a foot injury.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein was limited in practice on Wednesday with a left foot strain he suffered after kicking the game-winning field goal against the New Orleans Saints to send the Rams to the Super Bowl nearly two weeks ago. He was one of two players on the injury report – the other being safety Blake Countess.

“Greg Zuerlein kicked a little bit, and he's on track,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, according to the NFL pool report. “And I believe Blake will be good, but we want to be smart with him earlier this week.”

McVay said he still feels good about the injuries heading into their matchup with the New England Patriots.

“I think Blake will be OK with his foot and same thing with Greg. Really that's all you can ask for this time of year to be as healthy as we are,” McVay said.

Zuerlein injured his plant in the game against the Saints. He was spotted in boot afterward, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.