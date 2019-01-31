New England Patriots' Bill Belichick explains why team's Super Bowl practices are being held indoors

The team that will forever be associated with "Spygate" says they're practicing inside this week for a specific reason: to avoid being spied on.

The New England Patriots are holding their practices at Georgia Tech’s indoor facility ahead of Super Bowl LIII to avoid prying eyes. Conveniently, the Patriots are also at a facility that's only about a mile from their hotel. But coach Bill Belichick offered a better explanation of why they’re practicing inside instead of at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“There are 20-story skyscrapers surrounding the field, “Belichick said Wednesday, according to the NFL’s official pool report. “I don’t think we can have a public practice out there.”

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the NFL was still unsure whether the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof would be open. The weather is going to play a key factor in that decision with the forecast looking like 63 degrees and a chance of rain.

“We have not yet officially (made the open-or-closed decision),” Peter O’Reilly, the league’s top Super Bowl executive said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We are still watching the weather forecast for Sunday, and that’ll be the decision point -- temperature and precipitation.”