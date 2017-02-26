Lonzo Ball's dad tries to clarify 'he'll only play for the Lakers' remark

Opponents are having trouble stopping UCLA's Lonzo Ball. The bigger problem for the fantastic freshman may come off the court, from the mouth of his dad, LaVar.

Before Lonzo Ball and the Bruins went on the road to upend Arizona on Saturday, LaVar Ball went on a radio station in Arizona and said:

Papa Ball's comments caused a stir and after the Bruins' victory, he sought to clarify his remarks.

"All I said was that my boy is going to play for the Lakers, and I'm going to speak it into existence," LaVar Ball told ESPN on Saturday night. "I want him to be a Laker, but I wasn't saying he's only going to play for the Lakers. ...

"I'm not trying to say he won't play for a different team. But I'd like him to play for the Lakers because it's home and I'd love him to learn from Magic [Johnson]. He's the best guard ever to me, and nobody better for Lonzo to learn from than Magic Johnson."

Against Arizona, Lonzo Ball Ball had 11 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in his team's 77-72 win. He is averaging 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Bruins (26-3, 13-3).

Earlier this month, LaVar Ball told TMZ his son will be better than Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

"You can't compare my boy to anyone," ... adding, "He's gonna be better than Steph Curry in the NBA!"

Meanwhile, it seems like Tanking for Lonzo could become a recurring soap opera until the NBA Draft in June.