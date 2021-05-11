Logan Paul adds extra security after Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s 'kill' threat: 'We take that s--t seriously'

Logan Paul’s face-to-face meeting with Floyd Mayweather Jr. before the two meet in a big boxing bout next month fell into chaos after Jake Paul stole the undefeated fighter’s hat.

Logan Paul told TMZ Sports on Monday he and his brother were adding additional security after Mayweather allegedly threatened to "kill" them during their pre-fight press conference. Logan Paul said he wasn’t taking any chances even if the threat was empty.

"Dawg, when you have a guy with the resources and the wealth that Floyd Mayweather has and the connection and the network, and he's saying, ‘s—t, I’mma kill that motherf—ker.’ Kill? Death? You’re gonna kill my brother over a f—king hat? Yo, we take that s—t seriously, man."

He added the "kill" threat was "b—ch s—t, bro."

Jake Paul got in Mayweather’s face while he was doing an interview, and he decided to rip Mayweather’s hat off his head and tried to run away. In the video, you could see punches were thrown and Jake Paul’s shirt was ripped and stretched out.

Mayweather was angry and shouted to Jake Paul, "I’ll kill you, motherf---er."

Jake Paul later confirmed he was punched in the face by one of Mayweather’s bodyguards, according to TMZ Sports. He said he had planned to take Mayweather’s hat from the beginning.

Mayweather, who is 50-0 in his professional career and four years ago took on mixed martial arts champ Conor McGregor, is going to square off against Logan Paul in an exhibition match on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The match will be televised on Showtime pay-per-view.

