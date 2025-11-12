Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal win Cy Young Awards as trade rumors swirl around star pitchers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal were named the National and American League Cy Young Award winners, respectively, Wednesday, capping their terrific 2025 seasons and kick-starting what could be a whirlwind offseason for both star MLB pitchers.

Skenes became the first pitcher since Dwight Gooden to win the National League Rookie of the Year and then the National League Cy Young Award.

The Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower led the majors with a 1.97 ERA while striking out 216 batters.

Skubal became the 12th pitcher to win back-to-back Cy Young Awards as he maintained his dominance in the Detroit Tigers’ rotation. He led the American League with a 2.21 ERA and struck out 248 batters.

Pittsburgh finished the year 71-91 and last in the National League Central division. Detroit was 87-75 and earned an American League wiild-card spot but lost in the American League Division Series to the Seattle Mariners.

While the chances are low, both Skenes and Skubal have been mentioned in trade rumors as the MLB offseason has gotten underway.

Skenes was linked to the New York Yankees in a report from NJ Advance Media. A former Pirates teammate of Skenes reportedly told the outlet the pitcher was "hoping for a trade" before he becomes a free agent in 2029.

"Trust me, he wants to play for the Yankees," the teammate told NJ Advance Media. "I’ve heard him say it multiple times."

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said he dismissed the notion that Skenes wanted to be traded, but said, "I understand it."

"What we’re going to focus on is just how do we win games with him in a Pirates uniform," he added. "I have a ton of respect for the Yankees, but we’ll just focus on what we need to do."

The Los Angeles Angels were also mentioned in the report as a possible destination given Skenes he was born in Fullerton, California, and a fan of the team when he was younger.

He may not exactly be shopped around but teams in search of pitching help with deep farm systems may offer the Pirates a "Godfather" deal the team won’t be able to refuse. Skenes’ trade value may never be as high as it is right now.

Cherington vowed, however, that Skenes would be with the Pirates in 2026.

"It’s always respectful. Teams have to ask the question, right?" Cherington said, via MLB.com. "I suspect that won’t end. But the answer has been consistent.

"Paul Skenes is going to be a Pirate in 2026."

As for Skubal, the Tigers were reportedly keeping the door open for a potential deal for him. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox have already been mentioned as potential suitors.

The Tigers will "at least listen" to offers on Skubal but would have to be blown away by a deal, according to USA Today.

Tigers general manager Jeff Greenberg said Wednesday he won’t reveal whether Skubal or any other Tigers players have been mentioned in trade talks, according to the MLB Network.

Wilder things certainly have happened in the MLB offseason, and the winter meetings haven’t even started yet.