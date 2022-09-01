Expand / Collapse search
Premier League
Published

Liverpool lands Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan for rest of season: reports

Melo does not have a buy option as part of the loan

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Liverpool has made a deadline day deal, reportedly landing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan for the rest of the season. 

Melo has already completed his physical and signed the contract with the Reds, according to multiple reports. He has also spoken with Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp as well.

This deal comes after Liverpool changed its plan from going after another Juventus star, Denis Zakaria. Chelsea is the team that landed him via loan with the option to buy, The Athletic reported. 

Arthur Melo of Juventus faces Villarreal CF during their UEFA Champions League Round of Sixteen Leg Two match at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, on March 16, 2022.

Arthur Melo of Juventus faces Villarreal CF during their UEFA Champions League Round of Sixteen Leg Two match at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, on March 16, 2022. (Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

There is no buy option on Melo’s loan with Liverpool.

Liverpool had to figure out its midfielder situation after Jordan Henderson was injured during the team’s victory over Newcastle on Wednesday. 

Arthur Melo of Juventus dribbles during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and Juventus at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy, on April 30, 2022.

Arthur Melo of Juventus dribbles during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and Juventus at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy, on April 30, 2022. (Getty Images)

Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita are sidelined, too, so a deal had to get done to provide depth for the Reds. 

Melo reunites with fellow Brazilian Fabinho on the Liverpool squad. They have played together on Team Brazil, and, as Liverpool.com points out, they’ve won all six international contests participated in. Both players are outstanding passers, which should be on full display. 

The 26-year-old Melo is in the second year of his 70 million euro deal that he signed with Juventus after playing for Barcelona. 

Arthur Melo, 26, is in the second year of his 70 million euro deal with Juventus. 

Arthur Melo, 26, is in the second year of his 70 million euro deal with Juventus.  (Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Deadline day happens twice a year, once in the summer and once in the winter. It is the last day for clubs to transfer players and register them for their leagues. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.