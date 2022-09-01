Liverpool lands Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan for rest of season: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liverpool has made a deadline day deal, reportedly landing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan for the rest of the season.

Melo has already completed his physical and signed the contract with the Reds, according to multiple reports. He has also spoken with Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp as well.

This deal comes after Liverpool changed its plan from going after another Juventus star, Denis Zakaria. Chelsea is the team that landed him via loan with the option to buy, The Athletic reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

There is no buy option on Melo’s loan with Liverpool.

Liverpool had to figure out its midfielder situation after Jordan Henderson was injured during the team’s victory over Newcastle on Wednesday.

Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita are sidelined, too, so a deal had to get done to provide depth for the Reds.

Melo reunites with fellow Brazilian Fabinho on the Liverpool squad. They have played together on Team Brazil, and, as Liverpool.com points out, they’ve won all six international contests participated in. Both players are outstanding passers, which should be on full display.

The 26-year-old Melo is in the second year of his 70 million euro deal that he signed with Juventus after playing for Barcelona.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deadline day happens twice a year, once in the summer and once in the winter. It is the last day for clubs to transfer players and register them for their leagues.