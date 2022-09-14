Expand / Collapse search
LIV Golf
Published

LIV golfers to compete for $50 million purse in end-of-season team championship event: report

The $50 million purse will be the richest in the history of golf

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The money that LIV golfers have made by leaving the PGA Tour in order to join the upstart league is staggering. 

Multiple players have reportedly been paid hefty signing bonuses in order to join LIV Golf, resulting in their suspension from PGA Tour events

Dustin Johnson holding the winners trophy after winning the LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston at The International Golf Course. 

Dustin Johnson holding the winners trophy after winning the LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston at The International Golf Course.  (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

However, LIV is not done throwing money around, offering the richest purse in golf history for the season-ending team championship event. 

The tournament will be played at Trump National Doral Miami in late October, and golfers will compete for a $50 million purse, according to ESPN. 

The first-place team prize will be $16 million, with 12 four-man teams competing for the top prize. Second place gets $10 million, third place will split $8 million, and the fourth-place award is $4 million. 

The format for the team championship event is also making waves. 

The "4 Aces" team celebrates with champagne after winning the team competition during a ceremony after the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, Sunday, July 31, 2022. From left to right, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson. 

The "4 Aces" team celebrates with champagne after winning the team competition during a ceremony after the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, Sunday, July 31, 2022. From left to right, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Following a draft that will determine each of the twelve teams, seeding for the tournament will be decided by a "‘nearest the pin’-style shootout."

"Each team will be ranked and seeded one (1) through twelve (12) for competition in the Team Series Championship based on a shootout undertaken immediately following the Player Draft preceding the Team Series Championship, with each Team Captain having one (1) shot to hit toward a target in a 'nearest the pin'-style shootout," LIV Golf’s rules and regulations states. 

"[T]he Team whose Team Captain's shot finishes closest to the target will be designated as the first (1st) seed and each remaining Team will be seeded based on the proximity to the target of each other Team Captain's shot."

Cameron Smith, of Australia, during a practice round prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms on Sept. 13, 2022, in Sugar Grove, Illinois. 

Cameron Smith, of Australia, during a practice round prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms on Sept. 13, 2022, in Sugar Grove, Illinois.  (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf/via Getty Images)

The rules and regulations were revealed on Monday as part of the federal antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour. 

LIV Golf made its most recent splash at the end of August, adding Open champion and world No. 2 golfer Cameron Smith to the ranks. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.