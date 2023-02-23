LIV golfers eligible to compete in 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club

LIV Golfers will be allowed to compete at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in June.

On Wednesday, the PGA of America announced its eligibility requirements for the 2023 championship, and quite a few LIV golfers are eligible based on past accomplishments.

Phil Mickelson is eligible as a past winner of the PGA Championship, as is Cameron Smith after winning the 2022 British Open .

"Our decisions are always based on what’s in the best interest of the PGA of America and conducting the best Championship possible," said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh.

"Sadly the current division in the professional game is not good for the sport or the future of the game. We hope there might be some resolution soon. In the meantime, as always, our focus will be on our mission to grow the game and improve the lives of our members, who work so hard to impact millions of lives every day."

In announcing its complete list of exemptions on Wednesday, the PGA of America said that "any player who qualifies through these exemptions will be eligible to compete in the PGA Championship."

The move echoes that of the R&A on Tuesday, which announced that LIV golfers would be eligible to play in the 151st edition of The Open Championship this year at Royal Liverpool.

"We have created an exciting schedule of events, which takes in many regions around the world and provides the chance for golfers to earn a place in The Open at Royal Liverpool," executive director of champions at the R&A Johnnie Cole-Hamilton said, via ESPN.

"We are grateful to our colleagues at the professional tours for their support and look forward to seeing who emerges from each event to book a sought-after place in the championship this year."

Wednesday's announcement regarding eligibility for the PGA Championship means that members of LIV Golf can play in all four majors in 2023.

