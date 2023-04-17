Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIV Golf
Published

LIV golfer Jed Morgan wants more events, calls time off 'frustrating'

Morgan has played in three LIV Golf events this season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One of the key reasons LIV Golf was popular among PGA Tour competitors was because of the laid-back schedule and the large sums of money being thrown around – not to mention events only consisting of 54 holes.

Jed Morgan, a 23-year-old golfer from Australia, expressed his frustration with the lack of tournaments.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jed Morgan lines up a putt on the 18th green during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf &amp; Country Club on Oct. 15, 2022 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

Jed Morgan lines up a putt on the 18th green during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on Oct. 15, 2022 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

"There’s obviously quite a bit of time off with the LIV stuff at the moment, which is a little bit frustrating," Morgan told news.au.com on Friday. "Part of being a good golfer is playing a few tournaments in a row and getting some form that way."

LIV Golf’s 2023 season consists of 14 events, six more than there was in the inaugural season. Players can win money individually or in team play. Morgan has made more than $1.5 million in his starts and would like to see a few more events on his calendar in 2024.

JORDAN SPIETH’S PUTTER BETRAYS HIM AS MATT FITZPATRICK WINS RBC HERITAGE IN PLAYOFF

Jed Morgan looks on from the sixth green during the quarterfinals of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on Oct. 28, 2022 in Doral, Florida.

Jed Morgan looks on from the sixth green during the quarterfinals of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on Oct. 28, 2022 in Doral, Florida. (Patrick Smith/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

"I think a lot of the guys would like to see it grow to 18 events, but that’s from a young guy speaking. Others might like 14," he added. "You probably need to play a few more events each year to keep yourself sharp."

LIV Golf will soon hit the thick of its schedule as spring turns to summer. LIV hits Adelaide, Australia, this coming weekend and then Singapore to finish up the month of April. In mid-May, LIV Golf returns to the United States in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jed Morgan looks on during the quarterfinals of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on Oct. 28, 2022 in Doral, Florida.

Jed Morgan looks on during the quarterfinals of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on Oct. 28, 2022 in Doral, Florida. (Patrick Smith/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Morgan’s best finish this season came in Orlando. He was 5-under par for the tournament and finished in 27th.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.