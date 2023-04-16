Jordan Spieth’s putter betrays him as Matt Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage in playoff

Jordan Spieth had the tournament on his putter twice during a playoff with Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

He couldn’t send the ball home on either birdie attempt, and Fitzpatrick made him pay.

Fitzpatrick won the tournament on a tap-in birdie after a clutch approach shot with his 9-iron on the 18th hole – it was the second time in the playoff they returned to the par-4 final hole. Spieth had a long birdie putt that he certainly gave a go, knowing Fitzpatrick had the upper hand after his shot landed within inches of the hole.

But Spieth wasn’t able to hit that one home either, and all he could do was watch Fitzpatrick celebrate the victory that could’ve been his if two putts went millimeters the other way.

On the first playoff hole, Spieth found himself in prime position after Fitzpatrick hit his birdie attempt past the hole. Spieth read the line and seemed confident as he stepped up to the ball.

He gave it a little tap, using the downhill green to do most of the work as the ball began to trickle toward Spieth’s desired destination. But instead of falling into the cup for his 13th PGA Tour win, the ball lipped out on the right edge and came to a dead stop next to the hole.

Spieth couldn’t believe it as his initial club lift for celebration turned into a hat throw in disbelief. He’d tap that in for par and watched as Fitzpatrick hit a short putt to send the playoff to the 17th hole.

The par-3 17th saw both Fitzpatrick and Spieth hit beautiful tee shots right at the pin, leaving themselves with great chances to end it. Fitzpatrick went first on the green, hitting his ball downhill a bit toward the cup. But like he did in regulation, Fitzpatrick misread the 17th green and watched as the ball stayed true to its line and never cut back toward the hole.

So, again, Spieth was in the driver’s seat when he stepped up to his putt. And once again, the line looked perfect for Spieth, but he needed an ounce more power as the ball cut away from the hole just before reaching it.

Spieth’s smile was one of true awe as he couldn’t believe it happened again.

The two golfers, now on their third playoff hole, returned to the 18th tee box where they hit solid shots to set up again for their approach shots. Fitzpatrick, though, wasted no time with his 9-iron, hitting it pure and watching as it hit the front of the green and released toward the hole. It looked like it was going to go in but stopped just short.

Spieth knew what he had to do at that moment, using a pitching wedge to try and get it close. Instead, the ball went farther than he would’ve liked, and it released toward the back of the green.

In the end, Fitzpatrick picked up his second PGA Tour win, his first since winning the U.S. Open last year at Brookline in Massachusetts.

It also meant a lot to Fitzpatrick that his parents, who used to take him to Harbour Town where he’d play with his dad, were there to watch him battle Spieth for the victory.

This was also the perfect time for Fitzpatrick to pick up that second Tour win as the RBC Heritage was one of the eight designated events that sees an elevated purse in 2022. So, with the purse moved from $8 million to $20 million this year, Fitzpatrick won $3.6 million after winning the playoff.

Spieth still got a solid payday at $2.180 million, but being inches away from almost $1.5 million more? That’s a tough way to finish the weekend.