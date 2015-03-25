Lisicki moves on in New Haven

Seventh-seeded German Sabine Lisicki won in straight sets Sunday at the $690,000 New Haven Open at Yale, a final hardcourt U.S. Open tune-up.

Lisicki took down Kristina Mladenovic of France, 7-5, 6-1, in just under 70 minutes in Sunday's only first-round match at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale.

Former French Open runner-up Sara Errani is the top seed, while four-time New Haven champion Caroline Wozniacki is also in the draw, seeded fourth.

Former Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova beat Russian Maria Kirilenko in last year's New Haven finale.

This week's winner will earn $117,000.