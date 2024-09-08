Lions pull off thrilling overtime win over Rams behind breakout game from Jameson Williams

There was only one way to end the first full Sunday of NFL games – overtime.

The Detroit Lions got the season started off right with a 26-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams in a thrilling finish.

Detroit got the ball first in the extra period and didn’t allow Los Angeles to have an offensive play. Two run plays set the tone for the drive. Khalif Raymond picked up a first down on the first jet sweep carry. Then, David Montgomery took the ball 21 yards and into Rams territory.

Jared Goff then threw a pass to Jahmyr Gibbs for a 10-yaad gain. At this point, the Lions could smell the end zone.

Montgomery had a few more carries and eventually found the end zone for the score. He finished with 91 rushing yards. Gibbs added 40 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

Goff was 18-for-28 with 217 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception.

The Lions had a pretty commanding lead early in the third quarter. Goff threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams with 10:29 left in the quarter to put Detroit up 17-3.

It was at that moment the Rams needed to dig deep and get back into the game.

Stafford led the Rams on an 11-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a Kyren Williams touchdown to cut the deficit down to seven points. Rams kicker Joshua Karty added a 26-yard field goal and then Stafford found Cooper Kupp for a 9-yard touchdown.

In the Lions’ final drive, Goff got Detroit back to within field-goal range and Jake Bates hit a 32-yarder to tie the game. It was 20-20 when the game went into overtime.

Williams finished with five catches for 121 yards.

Stafford had a terrific game for the Rams. He showed up more for Los Angeles in the second half than he did in the first half. He ended the game with 317 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception.

The Rams’ offense was hurt early in the game when Puka Nacua left the game with a knee injury. He did not return.

Kupp had to step up in his absence. He had 14 catches on 21 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Johnson had five catches for 79 yards.