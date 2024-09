Tom Brady got his first rep as the lead color analyst for FOX Sunday, settling in with Kevin Burkhardt for the Dallas Cowboys’ 33-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.

It was the first time Brady called a live NFL game after spending countless hours practicing the craft. He was eager to get started and expressed as much on "FOX NFL Sunday" before the slate of matchups began.

As Dallas wrapped the win, Brady addressed the moment of calling his first game, agreeing with something Michael Strahan said earlier in the day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I was using my arm and my body for so many years. Now, I get to a stadium and I get to use my voice. I might get out there tomorrow morning to throw some passes just to remember what it feels like," Brady said.

COLTS' ANTHONY RICHARDSON TOSSES SUBLIME 60-YARD TD PASS, DAZZLES NFL FANS

"As Michael Strahan told me in the pregame, ‘You’re gonna wake up on Monday morning, and you’re not gonna be sore.’ That I’m very happy about."

When the FOX studio analysts announced their players of the day, Strahan picked Brady.

"I’m going to the person not even on the field but probably more pressure than any player on the field — Tom Brady. Congratulations, Tom. Welcome to FOX," Strahan said. "You got your first one under your belt, big boy. Who won the day? Tom Brady, for me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More reps will only make Brady better. The NFL legend will be back in the booth in two weeks when the Cowboys play the Baltimore Ravens Sept. 22 on FOX.